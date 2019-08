Year 20 | 🎥 Ari Fararooy pic.twitter.com/sXep0qKLXI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 8, 2019

Tom Brady released a video in which he’s throwing the football and catching it, around in a circle. Expect a thousand people on Twitter to make some variation of the joke referencing the time his wife Gisele Bundchen said that Brady could not throw the ball to himself, because by whatever video editing tricks were used in this circumstance it is now possible.

Brady remains pretty savvy at using social media, and even if there’s not really any point to this video it is cool camera work.