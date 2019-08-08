Trent Williams Refuses to Play for Washington Redskins Again

Trent Williams is reportedly “not coming back” to the Washington Redskins. As the Pro Bowl left tackle has no plans to report to training camp and he’s apparently ready to sit out as long as it takes.

A source who had talked directly to Williams told NBC Sports Washington, “He’s not coming back. Period.”

NBC Sports Washington’s report continued:

Sources explained that the situation is not all about money, rather his contract status along with the series of allegations that the seven-time Pro Bowl tackle has lost faith in the team’s front office and medical staff. Still, money might be the only way to fix the holdout.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently claimed Washington is listening to trade offers for Williams:

The Redskins are having trade discussions regarding tackle Trent Williams, according to a source. Unclear what type of compensation they'd require in a trade. There's a feeling around the league the Patriots would be involved due to depth issues at the position. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 31, 2019

Williams is a 31-year-old Pro Bowl tackle in his prime, Washington is almost certainly not going to get an equal value for him.

Williams is reportedly ticked about more than his contract situation. He’s also furious with how Washington handled his medical situation over the offseason:

Trent Williams issues with Skins are not financial at all according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation. He's told teammates he has demanded a trade or his release from the club due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 5, 2019

Williams was forced to undergo surgery to remove a growth from his scalp earlier in 2019. While things weren’t great between the two parties before that point, it seems like the way the issue was handled caused a clean break.

Williams is one of the best offensive linemen in football and it doesn’t look like he’ll ever play for Washington again.