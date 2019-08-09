10 Biggest Moves From the 2019 Soccer Transfer Window

Soccer’s transfer window slammed shut on Thursday with a crazy deadline day. What follows is our look at the 10 biggest moves from the 2019 summer transfer window. Keep in mind, we’ve left off deals that were agreed to in January, even if they were finally executed this summer.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

10. David Luiz to Arsenal

Chelsea let David Luiz go just before the transfer window closed and I’m fairly puzzled as to why. He was a stalwart at centre-back for The Blues for years and even signed a new contract in May. But Arsenal badly needed someone in the middle of the back line and they got him for the paltry sum of £8 million.

Luiz is a 32-year-old who is still wildly effective and Arsenal was able to get him cheaply just before the window closed. It was a huge deal for the Gunners.

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

9. Moise Kean to Everton

This is a huge pickup for Everton. They landed a 19-year-old with major upside for £25.5 million from Juventus. Juve wanted to sign him long-term but couldn’t agree to a deal, so they shipped him to the Premier League.

Kean can play as a striker or an attacking wing and the young Italian can be a dynamic playmaker and scorer. In 41 first-team appearances over the past three seasons (for Juventus and during a loan spell at Verona) he’s scored 12 goals. He also scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances last year.

Kean has already stated he wants to take Everton to the Champions League, and a move like this could help them get there.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

8. Rodri to Manchester City

Manchester City’s long quest to find a replacement for Fernandinho in the midfield is over. Singing Rodri away from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million was a huge move for City, which was also the biggest transfer in club history.

The 23-year-old arrived at City after signing a five-year contract after he made it clear he wanted out of Madrid. The deal made Manchester City even better as the arms race in the Premier League ramped up yet again this summer. Rodri spent just one season at Atletico appearing in 47 total match and making 34 La Liga appearnaces.

City’s new addition is an outstanding defensive mid and an excellent passer. He’ll fit in well on the squad.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

7. Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur made a number of big moves during the summer transfer season, but none was bigger than Tanguy Ndombele. Ndombele arrived from Lyon for on a club-record £55.5 million transfer, and he’ll give them a replacement for the recently-departed Mousa Dembele. The 22-year-old midfielder is one of Europe’s top young prospects.

Ndombele made 49 appearances for Lyon last season, including eight Champions League starts. He was named to both the Champions League Squad of the Season and the Ligue 1 Team of the Year in 2018-19. After two years at Lyon, he was ready to move on to bigger things.

Tottenham didn’t spend any money last year and wound up as runners-up in the Champions League. It was clearly time to add to the squad, and Ndombele was a big addition both now and for the future.

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

6. Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal

Arsenal was looking to add some punch up front and landed one of the best wingers on the market. The Gunners netted Lille’s Nicolas Pepe for a total of £72 million — fee will be paid out over the next few years, instead of all at once. Arsenal beat out Napoli, PSG and some other big clubs to land the 24-year-old.

During the 2018-19 season, Pepe scored 23 goals in 41 appearances for Lille, 22 of those goals came during league play as he helped his club to a second-place finish. He was named to Ligue 1’s Team of the Year for his performance. The Ivory Coast international wanted a move to the Premier League and he got it.

Arsenal spent nearly twice its transfer budget on Pepe, but got the player it desperately wanted.