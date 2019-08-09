Roundup: Bo Bichette is On Fire; Bachelor in Paradise Drama; Joe Biden Steps in It

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is back …  What hasn’t changed since FergusonThe El Paso shooter showed all the signs, but he wasn’t stopped … Uber stock tanksJim Bruer still working edgyBo Bichette has doubled in nine straight gamesMissouri Walmart the site of more panic … Brooke Mueller checks into trauma center … Joe Biden really is a gaffe machineSpider catches and eats a bat … Succession is almost back and we couldn’t be happierAnother shakeup at the top of the intel communityLet’s check in on Sofia Richie

The Detroit Lions, who have actually been pretty good in preseason openers, lost to New England. This column says it’s too early to panic. But are we sure? [MLive]

On this day 25 years ago, we lost a baseball season. On the 1994 strike. [Yahoo Sports]

Chris Harrison called a Bachelor in Paradise contestant a “dumpster fire” and when you’ve lost Chris Harrison … [E!]

