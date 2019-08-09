VIDEO: It's Early But Kyler Murray Looked Great

Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, made his preseason debut for the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. Murray was 6-for-7 for 44 yards, and while this wasn’t a performance we’ll all be telling our grandchildren about, he was poised, accurate, and notably picked up a first down after the Cardinals were pinned deep in their own territory.

Obviously, we can’t make any transformative judgments on Murray based on playing one scripted series in a preseason game, but it bears mentioning that he did already look like a fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The Cardinals will, at the very least, be an interesting team to watch this season.