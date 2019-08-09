Peter King Got a Ticket During an Interview With Dan Patrick

Peter King eats, breathes, and sleeps football. His genuine passion for the game is a very endearing trait and it’s great to see him attacking his job with passion and fervor after all these years. But sometimes hard work and cross-promotion can cause personal anguish.

Like yesterday when King was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show to talk pigskin and, in the course of the interview, was pulled over and given a ticket for talking on his cell phone.

One of the things I think I thought before this incident was that King would be able to smooth-talk his way out of almost any police-involved interaction. I was under the impression if he were ever in a pickle, a few nicely curated nuggets would do the trick.

This is not how things work in the real world. In the real world the phone needs to be hung up and the fuzz will write a citation to even the biggest media starts.

King was able to shake off the disappointment of the moment and call back in to Patrick’s show to drop more vital information, an inspiring bit of resilience in world that can make us all want to give up. So consider that a silver lining.