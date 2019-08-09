Tiger Woods Withdraws from Northern Trust

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Northern Trust golf tournament with an oblique injury, according to Dylan Dethier of Golf.com.

This is not massively surprising news, as Tiger shot a 75 for four over par in the opening round on Thursday. Throughout the week, as our editor Brian Giuffra noted, he seemed listless and out of it.

At this point, it might be best for Tiger to take the rest of the year off, and hopefully come back in early 2020 refreshed and ideally in condition to defend his Masters victory from earlier this year.