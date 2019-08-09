VIDEO: Emiliano Grillo Misses Putt to Make Cut, Flips Off the Hole

Okay, we’ve all been there. You thought you nailed that putt, but it just lips out of the hole, and you want to act out in rage. Emiliano Grillo felt that pain Friday at the Northern Trust Championship. The problem was, he was on national TV when he felt it.

Emiliano Grillo flips off a missed putt 😂

pic.twitter.com/qBWCR4qP4i — Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) August 9, 2019

In fairness to him, that miss caused him to miss the cut for round 3, so we understand. We understand all too well.

Missing the cut in a major tournament, however, is a rather unique experience. And it wouldn’t have happened if not for that unfortunate spin.