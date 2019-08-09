VIDEO: Norwich City Scores First Goal of Premier League Season On Itself

The Premier League is back and on opening day, everyone has a chance. The dream of a miracle run to the title is alive, even for bottom-of-the-table-expectation-havers like Norwich City. The feel-good vibes lasted for all of seven minutes before the first goal of the season was of the own variety.
Poor Grant Hanley. It is an unfortunate soul who makes history for the wrong reasons.
On the bright side, there’s nothing like a good quality blooper to get the masses fired up for another season of intrigue and unpredictability.
