VIDEO: Norwich City Scores First Goal of Premier League Season On Itself

The Premier League is back and on opening day, everyone has a chance. The dream of a miracle run to the title is alive, even for bottom-of-the-table-expectation-havers like Norwich City. The feel-good vibes lasted for all of seven minutes before the first goal of the season was of the own variety.

The first goal of the 2019-20 Premier League season! pic.twitter.com/ePCMBjN7fp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 9, 2019

Poor Grant Hanley. It is an unfortunate soul who makes history for the wrong reasons.

On the bright side, there’s nothing like a good quality blooper to get the masses fired up for another season of intrigue and unpredictability.