Cardinals DE Darius Philon Arrested for Aggravated Assault on Friday

The Arizona Cardinals are looking for an organizational reboot, and got off to a solid start by taking Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in this year’s draft and bringing on offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury to make his transition to pro football as easy as possible.

It’s not all smooth sailing early on in Kingsbury’s tenure, however. Defensive end Darius Philon was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday evening, TMZ reports.

NFL's Darius Philon Arrested For Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon https://t.co/vtxabFox7Q — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2019

Philon allegedly threatened to shoot a woman outside of a strip club last evening. Philon is a 2015 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas who spent several years playing for the Chargers before signing with Arizona this past offseason. The Cardinals kicked off their preseason on Thursday night against the Chargers.