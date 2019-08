Mike Perry’s nose was bloodily deformed in his fight against Vicente Luque at tonight’s UFC event in Uruguay. Here is what it looked like:

The nose injury was sustained on a right-hand punch to the face from Luque, and wound up splattering some blood on the event camera:

A right hand from Vicente Luque put some of Mike Perry's blood on the camera lens.#UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/0U4Rkurzym — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 11, 2019

Ultimately, Luque won the fight via a split decision, something that Perry’s camp was visibly displeased with: