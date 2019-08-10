Tim Tebow Update: Out for the Year

Tim Tebow will miss the remainder of the year due to an injury to his left pinky, Newsday’s Tim Healy reports. The cut required eight stitches and, clearly, significant time to heal. There was doubt as to the outfielder’s ability to return this season, but this is the first official word that a disappointing third professional campaign has come to an end.

The former Heisman Trophy winner posted a .163/.240/.255 slash in 77 games at AAA Syracuse. His power numbers were particularly lackluster (four homers, 15 extra-base hits, 61 total bases) and the strikeouts came fast and furious.

Despite starting the season with some hope that maybe, just maybe, a stumbling Mets team would bring him up come September for some sweet box-office rake, any dream of that has evaporated. With the big club playing white-hot baseball and making a playoff push, they’re not going to be in the business of playing out the string anyway.

Tebow, 32, is planning on giving it another try next year and good-hearted people everywhere are hoping he’ll shock the world. For now he’ll focus on on his SEC Network rule and upcoming nuptials.

Here’s to hoping the next Tim Tebow update is more uplifting.