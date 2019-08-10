Troy Merritt: Five Things to Know About the American Golfer

Troy Merritt currently stands in the lead at the Northern Trust PGA tournament. Here are five things to know about the man jostling with names like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed for the lead in the last big PGA event of the season.

Merritt has two PGA Tour wins

Should Merritt hold on, it wouldn’t be his first win on the Tour. Merritt won the Quicken Loans National Tournament over Rickie Fowler in 2015, and earned another victory at the Barbasol Championship in 2018.

Merritt tied a Boise State school record in college

Merritt started off his college career at Winona State before transferring to Boise State. In his final year there, he tied a school record for lowest score shot in a round with a 62.

He had surgery for a blood clot less than two weeks after a tournament win

11 days after his win at the Barbasol Championship in 2018, Merritt had to undergo surgery for a blood clot that stretched from chest to bicep.

Merritt played in the PGA Championship less than a week after his blood clot surgery

If it wasn’t crazy enough that Merritt managed to win a big tournament with a blood clot affecting him, try this on for size: he played in the PGA Championship six days after his surgery. No matter what, this guy is a damn trooper.

Merritt tied the course record at RBC Heritage

In 2015, Merritt shot ten under at RBC Heritage for a final score of 61, which tied the course record set by David Frost in 1994. It came on the same day as Jordan Spieth shooting a 62.