Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka Apparently Have Confrontation Over Slow Play Issue

The war being waged on slow play in golf by Brooks Koepka appears to have ruffled the feathers of Bryson DeChambeau to the point that DeChambeau reportedly confronted Koepka’s caddie on the practice green ahead of the final round of The Northern Trust.

According to Golfweek columnist Eamon Lynch, an “irritated” DeChambeau approached Koepka’s caddie and told him to tell Koepka to talk about slow play “to my face.” That’s exactly what Koepka did a few minutes later, according to Lynch, though the context of what was discussed is unclear.

Was standing on the putting green with Koepka's caddie earlier when an irritated Bryson DeChambeau walked up & told him to tell his boss to make any comment about slow play "to my face". Brooks arrived soon after, got the message & ambled over for a chat with the scientist. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) August 11, 2019

Koepka has been outspoken about slow play for the last few months, taking his complaints public after several slow rounds, including most recently at The Open when he called out J.B. Holmes. His most pressing comment overall about slow play was, “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball. It’s not that hard.”

DeChambeau is a notoriously-slow player and was called out on social media for taking over three minutes to hit a ball during a round at The Northern Trust. He recently played with Justin Thomas, who was noticeably frustrated with how slow DeChambeau played. Thomas also called DeChambeau out for his slow play, saying “it’s not working,” among other things.

anyone need a nap? here’s DeChambeau pacing off a 70-yard shot which took over 3 minutes to hit (couldn’t post the entire video it took so long) pic.twitter.com/7A3Azeftyu — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) August 9, 2019

Why DeChambeau turned his attention to Koepka, who hasn’t called him out personally this week, on the practice green remains unknown. What they talked about, likewise, is unknown. What is known is pace of play is an ongoing debate in golf and ultimately it will be up to the PGA Tour to address it.