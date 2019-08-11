Steelers WR Coach Darryl Drake Passes Away

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver’s coach Darryl Drake, 62, passed away this morning. Steelers president Art Rooney II released the following statement regarding the loss :

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.

Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

Drake was hired by the Steelers as their wide receivers coach in 2018 with 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL. Previously, Drake was the wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He began his coaching career in 1983 with Western Kentucky.

At this time, no other details are available.