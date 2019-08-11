VIDEO: Edge Returned to WWE and Speared Elias

Edge surprised the WWE universe by appearing at WWE SummerSlam in Toronto and spearing Elias. The crowd, as you’d expect, went bonkers.

This is noteworthy because Edge retired from WWE in 2011 with a neck/back injury and at least as I can recall has not done anything this physical ever since. Perhaps this is a one-off moment but in a WWE world where retirements, even for cumulative injuries as was the case with Daniel Bryan, can be undone.

Edge is an immensely popular performer and if this moment means he is back in the fold in WWE at all it is a very big deal.

Here is a view from the crowd: