Jessica Mendoza is out for tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball contest between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, as she is recovering from a car accident:

Best to @JessMendoza who is recovering today after a scary ordeal as Bob mentions below. Ever a champ, she made every effort to be in the booth tonight but the much better decision was to rest and recover with her family. We'll hopefully see you next week in Williamsport, Jess. https://t.co/7UbKAr1Li5 — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) August 11, 2019

This scenario is a recurrent nightmare for anyone who drives on the highway, and we wish her all the best for a speedy recovery.