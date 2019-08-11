Paul Pogba Pulled Christian Pulisic Aside After Disappointing Debut

Christian Pulisic didn’t have the Premier League debut he imagined on Sunday. But after the match, he got some encouragement from an unlikely source: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

After United belted Pulisic’s Chelsea side 4-0 in their Premier League opener, Pogba pulled the 20-year-old American aside, put his arm around him and gave him some words of encouragement.

Check this out:

Paul Pogba is all class with Christian Pulisic 🤝pic.twitter.com/XnALqg8NY0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 11, 2019

Nice moment post-match as Pogba stopped Pulisic for some words of encouragement beyond the standard handshake. So along with the beautiful dimes he dropped during the match, Pogba delivers an assist for Chelsea too. #Class pic.twitter.com/JoEuvFWNii — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 11, 2019

Pulisic started on the bench and subbed in for Ross Barkley in the 58th minute. He got just over 30 minutes of playing time and didn’t do much, save for one run after he first entered. On that run he beat defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, then wound up being fouled by Pogba. He also set up teammate Emerson Palmieri for a chance at goal in stoppage time.

Other than that it was a mixed bag for the youngster.

That said, Pogba clearly saw the talent the American possesses and pulled him aside after the match. That had to mean something to Pulisic, seeing as how Pogba is one of the most talented midfielders in the world and was a key part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

Obviously Pulisic’s debut didn’t go how he hoped it would, but the moment with Pogba afterwards is something he’ll certainly remember.