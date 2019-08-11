VIDEO: Patrick Reed's Caddie Is One With the Geese

The job of a caddie is multifaceted. One must be a coach, a counselor, a friend, and a motivational speaker, and sometimes the bad guy. Then there’s the stuff they don’t predict but can come up from time to time. Like clearing out some pesky geese when you’re player is trying to win a tournament down the stretch.

Here’s Patrick Reed’s caddie, Kessler Karain, making sure nothing crazy happened as the tournament leader stared down his third shot on the par-5 13th hole.

All in a day's work for a caddie. pic.twitter.com/vUUqJqVlTS — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 11, 2019

Reed pared the hole, but, obviously, it was a team effort. The geese could not be reached for comment but were seen in the same area again because, hey, they were there first.