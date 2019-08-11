VIDEO: 6 Ejected in Brittney Griner-Kristine Anigwe Brawl

Last night in the fourth quarter, six players were ejected during a matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings. It began after Brittney Griner and Kristine Anigwe locked arms and Griner took a hit to the face. This led to Griner throwing some serious punches Anigwe’s way as well as chasing her down the court. Along with the two of them, four other players were ejected after coming off the bench onto the court.

On the Dallas side, it was Kayla Thornton and Kaela Davis who joined Anigwe in being ejected. Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Briann January were the Mercury players sent out.

The Wings ended up winning the game 80-77.