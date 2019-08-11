WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Becky Lynch Retains, Goldberg Wins, Seth Rollins Stuns Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam delivered a solid evenin in Toronto that was capped by Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar, clean, to win back the Universal championship. Here are the full results from the show:

Pre-Show

Drew Gulak (c) defeated Oney Lorcan for WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews by disqualification

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The Illconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Main Card

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya in Submission match for WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler

AJ Styles (c) defeated Ricochet for WWE United States Championship

Bayley (c) defeated Ember Moon for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon

Charlotte Flair defeated Trish Stratus

Kofi Kingston (c) and Randy Orton had a double countout for the WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Balor

Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (c) to win WWE Universal Title