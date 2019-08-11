WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Becky Lynch Retains, Goldberg Wins, Seth Rollins Stuns Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam delivered a solid evenin in Toronto that was capped by Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar, clean, to win back the Universal championship. Here are the full results from the show:
Pre-Show
Drew Gulak (c) defeated Oney Lorcan for WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Buddy Murphy defeated Apollo Crews by disqualification
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) defeated The Illconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Main Card
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Natalya in Submission match for WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler
AJ Styles (c) defeated Ricochet for WWE United States Championship
Bayley (c) defeated Ember Moon for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon
Charlotte Flair defeated Trish Stratus
Kofi Kingston (c) and Randy Orton had a double countout for the WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Balor
Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (c) to win WWE Universal Title
