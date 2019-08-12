No, Dak Prescott Is Not Asking for $40 Million a Year

Dak Prescott is not seeking $40 million a year in a new contract. Reports on Monday morning suggested Prescott wanted that unprecedented kind of cash in a new deal from the Dallas Cowboys, but several reports have now surfaced refuting those claims.

Chris Mortensen and Pro Football Talk have both refuted those earlier reports:

Dak Prescott is not asking for $40 million per year from @Cowboys and even reporting he's turning down $30 million on average is somewhat misleading, as @PFT reports. Yes, details matter. As I said even earlier, what's the structure, the real guarantees, etc.? So, relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 12, 2019

Pro Football Talk reported the following:

The Cowboys have said they have made what they consider to be “solid” offers to Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, which would rank them “at least in the top five” at their respective positions. That would mean more than $30 million per season for Prescott. NFL Media reported Monday, though, that Prescott is seeking an annual average of $40 million per season. A PFT source quickly shot down the report, saying it is false based on either new money or total value at signing.

So I think we can feel pretty comfortable saying Prescott isn’t aiming for $40 million annually.

The Cowboys are 32-16 with Prescott starting, and in his three years with the franchise he’s completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 10,876 yards, with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. His rookie year was arguably his best, in fact his Total QBR has dropped in each of his first three seasons. So, yeah there are some concerns about handing him a big contract.

That said, Prescott has been really good for the Cowboys, so both sides should be motivated to get a deal done.