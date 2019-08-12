ESPN NBA Schedule for 2020 Revealed

The NBA released the schedules for every team on Monday. Included in those releases are the national broadcast dates and times for the major networks and the teams that will be playing on those days.
ESPN has the rights to this year’s Christmas Day games again and will enjoy marquee matchups on both Saturdays and Sundays. They will combine with ABC to broadcast 101 NBA games next season.
ESPN NBA Schedule 2020
ESPN/ABC NBA broadcast schedule for next season was just released. The full schedule is below. Some of the biggest matchups include a double-whammy of homecoming games on Thanksgiving (Kyrie Irving back to Boston, Anthony Davis back to New Orleans) and plenty of Lakers-Clippers games.
ESPN NBA Opening Night
ESPN’s Opening Night will take place on October 23, and feature Celtics/Sixers in Philly’s home opener as well as the Nuggets vs. Trailblazers in Portland. It’ll be a fun season.
ESPN Christmas Schedule
The marquee Christmas game this year is the Clippers against the Lakers. Rockets-Warriors is also an interesting game, though the excitement there is certainly subdued following Kevin Durant’s exit.
12 p.m. Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors ESPN, ESPN App
2:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers ABC, ESPN App
5 p.m. Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN App
8 p.m. LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ABC, ESPN App
10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App
Here’s ESPN’s full NBA Schedule (note: this does not include games broadcast on ABC).
Wed, Oct 23
7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Oct 25
8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans
10:30 p.m. Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Oct 30
7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
10 p.m. LA Clippers at Utah Jazz
Fri, Nov 1
7 p.m. Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets
9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Nov 6
7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets
10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at LA Clippers
Fri, Nov 8
7 p.m. Cleveland Cavilers at Washington Wizards
Wed, Nov 13
7:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Houston Rockets
10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Nov 15
8 p.m. Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies
10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Wed, Nov 20
7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
10 p.m. Boston Celtics at LA Clippers
Fri, Nov 22
8 p.m. San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
10:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at LA Clippers
Wed, Nov 27
7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans
Fri, Dec 6
8 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics
10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers
Wed, Dec 11
7 p.m. LA Clippers at Toronto Raptors
9:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Dec 13
8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
10:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz
Wed, Dec 18
7:30 p.m. Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Dec 20
8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers
10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
Wed, Dec 25
12 p.m. Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors
8 p.m. LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
Fri, Jan 3
8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets
10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Jan 8
7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors
Fri, Jan 10
8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks
10:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers
Wed, Jan 15
7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers
9:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets
Fri, Jan 17
7 p.m. Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers
9:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Jan 22
7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
10 p.m. Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors
Fri, Jan 24
8 p.m. Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves
Sun, Jan 26
6 p.m. Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans
Wed, Jan 29
7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets
10 p.m. Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Jan 31
8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Feb 5
7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets
10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz
Fri, Feb 7
8 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers
10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz
Wed, Feb 12
7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
Fri, Feb 21
8 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers
Wed, Feb 26
7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
10 p.m. Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz
Fri, Feb 28
8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks
10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers
Sun, Mar 1
8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans
Wed, Mar 4
7 p.m. Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
9:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Mar 6
8 p.m. Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics
10:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Mar 11
7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers
10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings
Sun, Mar 15
9 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
Mon, Mar 16
8 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers
Wed, Mar 18
7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers
10 p.m. Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Mar 25
7 p.m. LA Clippers at Brooklyn Nets
9:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Apr 1
9 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Apr 8
7 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
