ESPN NBA Schedule for 2020 Revealed

The NBA released the schedules for every team on Monday. Included in those releases are the national broadcast dates and times for the major networks and the teams that will be playing on those days.

ESPN has the rights to this year’s Christmas Day games again and will enjoy marquee matchups on both Saturdays and Sundays. They will combine with ABC to broadcast 101 NBA games next season.

ESPN NBA Schedule 2020

ESPN/ABC NBA broadcast schedule for next season was just released. The full schedule is below. Some of the biggest matchups include a double-whammy of homecoming games on Thanksgiving (Kyrie Irving back to Boston, Anthony Davis back to New Orleans) and plenty of Lakers-Clippers games.

ESPN NBA Opening Night

ESPN’s Opening Night will take place on October 23, and feature Celtics/Sixers in Philly’s home opener as well as the Nuggets vs. Trailblazers in Portland. It’ll be a fun season.

ESPN Christmas Schedule

The marquee Christmas game this year is the Clippers against the Lakers. Rockets-Warriors is also an interesting game, though the excitement there is certainly subdued following Kevin Durant’s exit.

12 p.m. Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors ESPN, ESPN App

2:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers ABC, ESPN App

5 p.m. Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN App

8 p.m. LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ABC, ESPN App

10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App

Here’s ESPN’s full NBA Schedule (note: this does not include games broadcast on ABC).

Wed, Oct 23

7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

Fri, Oct 25

8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

10:30 p.m. Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

Wed, Oct 30

7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

10 p.m. LA Clippers at Utah Jazz

Fri, Nov 1

7 p.m. Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets

9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

Wed, Nov 6

7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at LA Clippers

Fri, Nov 8

7 p.m. Cleveland Cavilers at Washington Wizards

Wed, Nov 13

7:30 p.m. LA Clippers at Houston Rockets

10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Fri, Nov 15

8 p.m. Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

10:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

Wed, Nov 20

7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

10 p.m. Boston Celtics at LA Clippers

Fri, Nov 22

8 p.m. San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

10:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at LA Clippers

Wed, Nov 27

7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

Fri, Dec 6

8 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics

10:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

Wed, Dec 11

7 p.m. LA Clippers at Toronto Raptors

9:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

Fri, Dec 13

8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat

10:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

Wed, Dec 18

7:30 p.m. Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

Fri, Dec 20

8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

Wed, Dec 25

12 p.m. Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

8 p.m. LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

Fri, Jan 3

8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets

10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

Wed, Jan 8

7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors

Fri, Jan 10

8 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

10:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers

Wed, Jan 15

7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

9:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

Fri, Jan 17

7 p.m. Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

9:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

Wed, Jan 22

7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

10 p.m. Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

Fri, Jan 24

8 p.m. Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

Sun, Jan 26

6 p.m. Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans

Wed, Jan 29

7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets

10 p.m. Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

Fri, Jan 31

8 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

Wed, Feb 5

7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets

10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz

Fri, Feb 7

8 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

10:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

Wed, Feb 12

7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Fri, Feb 21

8 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

10:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers

Wed, Feb 26

7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

10 p.m. Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz

Fri, Feb 28

8 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks

10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers

Sun, Mar 1

8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

Wed, Mar 4

7 p.m. Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

9:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

Fri, Mar 6

8 p.m. Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

10:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers

Wed, Mar 11

7:30 p.m. Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

Sun, Mar 15

9 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

Mon, Mar 16

8 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at LA Clippers

Wed, Mar 18

7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers

10 p.m. Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

Wed, Mar 25

7 p.m. LA Clippers at Brooklyn Nets

9:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks

Fri, Apr 1

9 p.m. Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

Wed, Apr 8

7 p.m. Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets