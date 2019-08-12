VIDEO: Fernando Tatis Jr. Just Made An Unreal, Must-See Play

Fernando Tatis Jr. is amazing. At 20 years old, the San Diego Padres shortstop has staked his claim as baseball’s most exciting player. On Monday night, he showed why again.

In the top of the third inning, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jesus Aguilar ripped a ball that was ticketed for left-center. Tatis Jr. had other ideas. The kid leaped up and made an unbelievable catch:

Anyone else have goosebumps? pic.twitter.com/iwB3XPsVZk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 13, 2019

Let’s take another look, shall we?

DAYS SINCE FERNANDO TATIS JR. DID SOMETHING REALLY COOL: 0️⃣ AIR TATIS 😱😱😱#FriarFaithful | @tatis_jr pic.twitter.com/u0fobi2vLZ — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 13, 2019

And why not another?

I mean look, there’s getting up to snatch a line drive, and then there’s what Tatis just did. That was legitimately insane. And, frankly, this is every day stuff from the man known as “El Niño.”

Lest you think Tatis is just an incredible fielder, he entered Monday night hitting .320 with 22 home runs, 53 RBI, an on-base percentage of .383 and an OPS of .983. So yeah, he’s a legit five-tool player performing like few 20-year-old ever have in the big leagues.