MLB Releases 2020 Regular Season Schedule, Opening Day Set

MLB has released the full regular season schedules for every team for the 2020 season. With that release comes the announcement of Opening Day. Once again, this year’s Opening Day will take place in late March as opposed to early April like in years past.

The 2020 @MLB regular season schedule will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Thursday, March 26th. Complete schedules can be viewed at https://t.co/7b16TAwzW0 and on the 30 Club sites. Highlights of the 2020 regular season schedule include: pic.twitter.com/wxsGs29thk — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 12, 2019

As included in the press release, the schedule announcement contains many more key dates for passionate baseball fans. Most notably, the Field of Dreams series involving the White Sox and Yankees will take place almost exactly one year from when the schedule was released on August 12.

We still have a lot of baseball to go this year, but it’s never too early to get excited about next year.