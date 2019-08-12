MLB Releases 2020 Regular Season Schedule, Opening Day Set

MLB has released the full regular season schedules for every team for the 2020 season. With that release comes the announcement of Opening Day. Once again, this year’s Opening Day will take place in late March as opposed to early April like in years past.
As included in the press release, the schedule announcement contains many more key dates for passionate baseball fans. Most notably, the Field of Dreams series involving the White Sox and Yankees will take place almost exactly one year from when the schedule was released on August 12.
We still have a lot of baseball to go this year, but it’s never too early to get excited about next year.
