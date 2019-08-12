NBA Schedule 2019 Leaks [UPDATING]

The 2019-20 NBA schedule is being released today at 3 p.m. ET. We already know some of the key matchups and will be updating you all day long with the latest.
The full Christmas Day schedule has already been released and will feature: Clippers vs. Lakers, Pelicans vs. Nuggets, Celtics vs. Raptors, Bucks vs. 76ers, and Rockets vs. Warriors. The opening night schedule has also been released, featuring the Battle for Los Angeles (Clippers vs. Lakers), as well as Zion Williamson and the new-look New Orleans Pelicans facing off against the defending champion Toronto Raptors on ring night.
Here is what we know so far:
*Updating.
