NBA Schedule 2019 Leaks [UPDATING]

The 2019-20 NBA schedule is being released today at 3 p.m. ET. We already know some of the key matchups and will be updating you all day long with the latest.

The full Christmas Day schedule has already been released and will feature: Clippers vs. Lakers, Pelicans vs. Nuggets, Celtics vs. Raptors, Bucks vs. 76ers, and Rockets vs. Warriors. The opening night schedule has also been released, featuring the Battle for Los Angeles (Clippers vs. Lakers), as well as Zion Williamson and the new-look New Orleans Pelicans facing off against the defending champion Toronto Raptors on ring night.

Here is what we know so far:

Sources: Marquee slate of NBA games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, for the 2019-20 season schedule most notably include: Golden State vs. Portland, Lakers vs. Boston, Houston vs. Oklahoma City. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2019

Some key NBA schedule dates:

Oct. 22 (Opening Night): Lakers @ Clippers

Nov. 27 (A.D. Return): Lakers @ Pelicans

Dec. 11 (Kawhi Return): Clippers @ Raptors

Dec. 25 (Christmas): Clippers @ Lakers

Jan. 20 (MLK Day): Lakers vs. Celtics The full schedule will be released at Noon. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 12, 2019

The Lakers will travel to New York to face the Knicks on January 22, @IanBegley reports https://t.co/Rx92IIxWcP pic.twitter.com/Q8AAAEtYll — SNY (@SNYtv) August 12, 2019

Hello Enes. #Knicks will host Celtics in home opener on Oct. 26 https://t.co/dmrBsThC9S via @nypostsports — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) August 12, 2019

After eight seasons and three All-Star games with the Hornets, new Celtics star Kemba Walker will make first return to Charlotte on Nov. 7, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2019

The Knicks will open their season at the San Antonio Spurs, according to sources. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) August 12, 2019

Sources: Earlier times for national TV doubleheaders this season: 22 of ESPN’s 36 doubleheaders and 12 of TNT’s 31 doubleheaders to start at 7:30/10 PM ET or 7/9:30 PM ET instead of 8/10:30 PM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2019

Other NBA schedule facts: Back-to-backs are at a historic low — for fifth straight season (teams will average 12.4 this season, down from 13.3 last season.) Five games in seven nights also have been reduced 9.5 percent. https://t.co/jCx8b4ZPEK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2019

*Updating.