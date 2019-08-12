NBA on TNT Broadcast Schedule for 2020 Revealed

The NBA released the schedules for every team on Monday. Included in those releases are the national broadcast dates and times for the major networks and the teams that will be playing on those days. The NBA on TNT will be back in action starting on the league’s opening night, Oct. 22.

Full NBA on TNT Schedule for 2020 Season

Here’s a link to the full NBA on TNT schedule for the 2019-20 season. They’ll be front and center for opening night as LeBron and Kawhi face off for territorial dominance of their new city and Zion Williamson heads to Toronto to take on the defending champs.

TNT will host many marquee matchups on the Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the league year. ESPN and ABC have priority for the holidays (and also released their full broadcast schedule today) but TNT remains the best viewing experience of the major broadcasters. It’ll be a fun year.