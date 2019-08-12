New England Patriots Trade for Tight End Eric Saubert

NFL

The New England Patriots have a Rob Gronkowski-shaped hole at tight end and will attempt to fill it by committee. The plan involves Eric Saubert, who was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.

The Patriots are without Ben Watson for the first four regular season games due to a PED suspension. Matt LaCosse, who was brought in as a free agent, went down last week with a leg injury and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss. That leaves Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck in a thin depth chart.

Saubert is entering his third NFL season. He caught five passes for 48 yards last season.

