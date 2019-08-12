VIDEO: Sasha Banks Returned to WWE and Lit Up Natalya and Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks returned to WWE after about four months away and didn’t waste any time raising hell. She interrupted a promo in which Natalya was talking about her late father, Jim the Anvil Neidhart, who passed away a year ago, and proceeded to pummel her.

Then, when Becky Lynch came out to confront her, Banks also decimated her with chair shots. This was a heel turn for Sasha, who was a face tag-teaming with Bayley before she went on hiatus from WWE (reportedly because she was not happy with their creative).

It’s good to have The Boss back in WWE, and the forthcoming feud with Becky Lynch should be quite interesting.