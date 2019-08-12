Apple Releases First Look at Star-Studded The Morning Show

AppleTV+ is joining in on the search for the next great television show with the star-studded The Morning Show. Today, they released the first look at the drama series that will feature Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell:

AppleTV+ is in for a challenge competing in a space with streaming giants Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and the upcoming Disney+ service. But this cast and concept will give them every chance to stand out. The show should be fun, entertaining, humorous, telling, and innovative.

The Morning Show is one of the most anticipated upcoming shows along with Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen (HBO) and Netflix’s epic fantasy The Witcher. The fight to become the king of television is wide open with Game of Thrones now concluded. Stranger Things may be the frontrunner but is far from a lock and critically acclaimed shows like Barry and Fleabag have not attracted the eyeballs necessary to become that thus far. Of course, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel will be a factor in the discussion.