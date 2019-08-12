VIDEO: Chris Cuomo Confronts Guy Who Called Him Fredo

Chris Cuomo, a host on CNN, got in a guy’s face earlier this week after the guy called him Fredo. Cuomo got very heated about it, saying that it was a racial slur for Italians because Fredo was weak, and eventually threatened to throw the guy down the stairs. Warning: The language in the video includes lots of swears.

On 8/11/19 in Shelter Island, NY. My source that sent this in says he was just asking for a photo and thought his name was Fredo from being an avid listener of @RushLimbaughEIB — THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon (@THEECONSTITUTI1) August 13, 2019

The claim in that tweet that Rush Limbaugh calls Cuomo Fredo are backed up by these transcripts.

CNN provided the following statement to Mediaite: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

Get your jokes in now before everyone else has already made them.