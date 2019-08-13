Adam Schefter Reveals Redskins' Asking Price in Trade for Trent Williams

The master NFL puppeteer Adam Schefter spun his strings again this morning, revealing on Kevin Sheehan’s Washinton, D.C.-based podcast exactly what the Redskins are looking for in a trade for star offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Any teams listening better check their piggy bank before reaching out to the Redskins.

According to the ESPN insider, the Redskins aren’t willing to part with Williams for anything less than a first-round pick, which makes sense considering Williams’ pedigree.

NOW @AdamSchefter with @kevinsheehanDC on the #TrentWilliams Holdout – "If I'm the #Redskins, there's no chance I would be trading Trent Williams for anything less than a one (1st round pick)…" — The Team 980 (@team980) August 13, 2019

Williams, the former fourth overall pick in the 2010 draft, is currently embroiled in a tumultuous holdout with the Redskins. He’s refused to show up to camp thus far and some reports suggest he won’t play for the Redskins again, instead seeking a trade. The Redskins, meanwhile, are equally dug in and have reportedly rebuffed all trade inquiries for their eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle. That’s quite the conundrum.

Enter Mr. Schefter, who seems to have the pulse on everything in the NFL. While he did say on the podcast the Redskins don’t have any intention on trading Williams right now, he added the minimum price above and suggested one more pick could get the deal done.

Adam Schefter on with @kevinsheehanDC right now – suggests a 1st & 6th round pick could prob get a Trent Williams trade done. Says right now Skins aren’t trading Trent, but adds that can change. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2019

Is this the Redskins speaking through Schefter? Has the puppeteer become the puppet? If Williams gets traded for this asking price, one would have to think so. However, Schefter works in mysterious ways, and perhaps he just wants to see a storybook ending here for both sides. After all, that’s what people behind the scenes always strive for: a happy audience, and both sides would be happy with this outcome.