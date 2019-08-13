Andrew Luck Reportedly Dealing with Myositis Ossificans

As noted by CBS 4 in Indianapolis, the issue that Andrew Luck is dealing with is reportedly called myositis ossificans. The condition, according to the report, is when “bone tissue forms inside a muscle or other soft tissue following an injury. One of the byproducts of a ‘hard lump or bump’ forming is lingering, even increasing pain.”

While this sounds scary and the whole situation has been alarming, Dr. Patrick Kersey, a physician with St. Vincent Sports Performance, doesn’t foresee it being a real problem for Luck and the Colts, as he told CBS 4: “I don’t foresee it being a big issue, truthfully.’’ Kersey added, “Most of these things can be managed. I bet if they were in-season, he’d be playing for sure.”

This is a major sigh of relief for the Colts, whose entire season and future is dependent on a healthy Andrew Luck. There are other injury concerns with Luck, however. Even last season, when he brought the Colts back to relevance, it was clear at times his full arm strength had not yet returned. This came after missing the entire 2017 season with a torn labrum and half of the season before with a lacerated kidney.

When healthy, Luck is one of the most valuable players in the NFL. And with the current roster in Indianapolis, the Colts will be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season if he is at or near 100 percent. It sounds like he’ll get there when the games matter, but Colts fans are not comfortable.