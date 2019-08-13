Colts Should Have Dire Concern About Andrew Luck [UPDATE]

This story was originally published on August 12. On August 13, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed Andrew Luck is dealing with a “small little bone” issue, further muddling the injury status of the Colts star QB and why he hasn’t practice much this offseason.

This is the first I’ve heard of Andrew Luck’s injury being a bone issue. Something to monitor for sure. https://t.co/bssekkaiDS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts, like 90 percent of the organizations in the NFL, ride and die with their franchise quarterback. This hasn’t worked out so great in the past for Indy or Andrew Luck. He had his first fully healthy season in two years in 2018, buoyed by the best offensive line the franchise has put in front of him since being drafted in 2012.

There’s still about a month to go until the football starts to matter, but Luck hasn’t practiced very much. In fact, he’s only practiced three times since April. If that sounds concerning, it’s because it should. Luck has effectively missed all organized team activities and all of training camp due to a calf injury he suffered sometime in April or May; the exact timeline has yet to be provided by the team, and the only clue we have is that the injury was announced in early May.

Given there’s absolutely zero rush to get Luck back before September, it may be an overreaction to think this calf injury is a pressing concern. But Luck missed the entirety of 2017 recovering from a torn labrum in his throwing arm. He missed half of the season prior with a lacerated kidney. If history has taught us anything, lingering injuries and Andrew Luck is something worth worrying over.

I’m sure everything will turn out fine before September. But we were all pretty sure Luck wouldn’t miss an entire year to recover from shoulder surgery. We can only look at the info we’re given, and that info doesn’t make for a bright outlook right now.