Andrew Luck Likely to Sit Out All of Preseason

The Andrew Luck injury saga has gone downhill quite quickly. Luck hadn’t practiced all of training camp before Jim Irsay said he was dealing with a ‘bone issue’ on Tuesday morning. Reports emerged he was dealing with myositis ossificans, and on a conference call Tuesday night GM Chris Ballard said the issue had evolved from a calf injury to a high-ankle injury.

Now, Luck may not see any action until September. The Colts announced Luck is considered likely to sit out all of the team’s preseason games, per Adam Schefter.

Colts now say QB Andrew Luck is likely to sit out the preseason with his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2019

This makes total sense as a precaution, but it’s still extremely worrying given Luck’s injury history. He may yet practice before August is out, but Luck may need to work into game shape through trial by fire.