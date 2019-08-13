CBS Announces 2019 NFL Broadcast Teams

CBS is hosting a media luncheon today in anticipation of the upcoming football season, and used the occasion to announce what their broadcast teams will be for their NFL coverage:

Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn

Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon

Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely

Beth Mowins/Tiki Barber

The only changes here are that last year McCarthy was paired with Steve Beurlein and Mowins with Feely. Also, Bruce Arians, who was a third man in the booth on the Gumbel team, is now the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.