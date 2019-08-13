CBS Announces 2019 NFL Broadcast Teams

CBS Announces 2019 NFL Broadcast Teams

Media

CBS Announces 2019 NFL Broadcast Teams

By 2 hours ago

By: |

CBS is hosting a media luncheon today in anticipation of the upcoming football season, and used the occasion to announce what their broadcast teams will be for their NFL coverage:

  • Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson
  • Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts/Evan Washburn
  • Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Melanie Collins
  • Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
  • Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
  • Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
  • Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely
  • Beth Mowins/Tiki Barber

The only changes here are that last year McCarthy was paired with Steve Beurlein and Mowins with Feely. Also, Bruce Arians, who was a third man in the booth on the Gumbel team, is now the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

, , , , Media, Media Gossip/Musings

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home