Bill Belichick Waives Gritty, Deceptively Fast Former QB-Turned-Wide Receiver

Every now and again something will come across the transom that surprises even the most grizzled sports fan. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways with a gritty, gutty, deceptively fast, coach-on-the-field wide receiver before using him to win a regular-season football game in shocking fashion qualifies.

The organization has waived Danny Etling, per multiple reports.

The seventh-round pick was trying to transition from a college quarterback to a Tom Brady security blanket and it just didn’t work out. And if it can’t work out with the Pats, that seems like a bad sign. Julian Edelman, who is in many ways similar to Etling, remains on the roster. For now.

As always, in tough situations like this, it’s important not to be sad because it’s over but instead smile because it happened.

We’ll always have the memory of Etling’s 86-yard preseason touchdown scamper.