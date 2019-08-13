English Premier League Week 2: How to Watch, Live Stream

Then down, 370 to go.

The English Premier League returns to action this weekend after a debut that saw the usual suspects establish themselves, while others fought for draws.

Here’s the who, what, where, and watch from across the pond when it comes to Week 2…

(All times ET)

Saturday, August 17

Arsenal vs. Burnley (7:30 a.m., NBCSN, FUBO TV)

Everton vs. Watford (10:00 a.m., NBC Sports Gold)

Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth (10:00 a.m., CNBC)

Southhampton vs. Liverpool (10:00 a.m., NBCSN/Universo)

Norwich vs. Newcastle (10:00 a.m., NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton vs. West Ham (10:00 a.m., NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 p.m., NBC/Telemundo, FUBOTV)

Sunday, August 18

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace (9:00 a.m., NBCSN)

Chelsea vs. Leicester (11:30 a.m., NBCSN/Telemundo, FUBOTV)

Monday, August 19

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United (3:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN/Universo)