Georgia's 2019 Schedule Provides Cakewalk to SEC Championship

There’s no place like home if you’re the Georgia Bulldogs.

The SEC powerhouse, ranked third in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll, will play three of their first four games in the friendly confines of Athens’ Sanford Stadium. It sets the squad up for yet another strong season, one they’re hoping could finally lead to a long-awaited national title.

Georgia’s schedule avoids their ultimate nemesis from Tuscaloosa, at least in the regular season. Their 2019 schedule nonetheless features can’t miss Southeastern Conference action, antics that get underway at the end of this month.

Georgia Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule

Saturday, August 31: @ Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

It hasn’t been much of a homefield advantage for the Commodores in Nashville, as the Bulldogs have lost just twice at Vanderbilt Stadium since 1991.

Saturday, September 7: Murray State (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

The Athens slate opens up against the Racers, who haven’t reached the FCS playoffs since 2002.

Saturday, September 14: Arkansas State (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)

The Bulldogs are 19-0 all-time against Sun Belt competition, including 2-0 against the Red Wolves. 2001’s 45-17 win was the most recent meeting.

Saturday, September 21: Notre Dame (TBD)

A three-game homestand headed into a bye week features the third meeting between these two legendary programs. Georgia won in South Bend in 2017, more than three decades after they triumphed over the Fighting Irish in the 1981 Sugar Bowl.

Saturday, October 5: @ Tennessee (TBD)

Last season’s 38-12 win in Athens has set a deadlock in the all-time series against the Volunteers (23-23-2). Georgia has won seven of the past nine meetings, including three of its last four visits to Knoxville.

Saturday, October 12: South Carolina (TBD)

The Bulldogs haven’t lost to the Gamecocks at home since 2011. Since that 45-42 defeat, only one ensuing matchup has been decided by one possession (2014’s 38-35 loss in Columbia).

Saturday, October 19: Kentucky (TBD)

Georgia was one of the few schools that didn’t buy into Kentucky’s football revolution, defeating them 34-17 in Lexington. That kept up a common theme for this series, as the Bulldogs have won nine consecutive meetings.

Saturday, November 2: vs. Florida (@ Jacksonville) (3:30 p.m., CBS)

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party has required a strong drink to get through in recent years, at least for one side. Five previous meetings have all been decided by at least two touchdowns.

Saturday, November 9: Missouri (TBD)

The Tigers have whimpered against the Bulldogs, who have offered a rude welcoming to the SEC. Georgia is 6-1 against Missouri since the latter made its debut in 2012.

Saturday, November 16: @ Auburn (TBD)

By far their scariest road test, the Bulldogs enter with momentum in this rivalry that dates back to 1892. Their lone loss over the past six meetings came in 2017, which they later avenged in that season’s SEC title game.

Saturday, November 23: Texas A&M (TBD)

Surprisingly, this will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Aggies in SEC play. Their last get-together came in the 2009 Independence Bowl, a 44-20 Georgia win.

Saturday, November 30: @ Georgia Tech (TBD)

While Atlanta has provided postseason problems, the Bulldogs have not had any recent issues against their in-state rivals. They’re riding a nine-game winning streak against the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium, their last loss coming in 1999.