Lonzo Ball Has a New Tattoo Sleeve Featuring MLK, Malcolm X, and Barack Obama

Lonzo Ball’s new sleeve tattoo features prominent African-Americans over the past several decades, including Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson. Ink artist Steve Butcher shared his masterful work with an Instagram video that will make you say, ‘wow, that probably took a lot of time.’

The bottom half of the sleeve was on display during New Orleans Pelicans team photos a few weeks ago.

It is important to note that the tattoo is on Ball’s non-shooting arm so it will have little to no impact on his field-goal percentage.

It’d be great to know how much something like this costs because, considering the quality, almost any figure would be worth it.