Lonzo Ball Has a New Tattoo Sleeve Featuring MLK, Malcolm X, and Barack Obama

Lonzo Ball’s new sleeve tattoo features prominent African-Americans over the past several decades, including Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson. Ink artist Steve Butcher shared his masterful work with an Instagram video that will make you say, ‘wow, that probably took a lot of time.’
View this post on Instagram
Completed this sleeve this week on @zo ! Sleeve is 99% healed just added #TheMarathonContinues to the top of the arm. Was an honor to put these influential people on your arm brother. Done using @stevebutchersmambaglide @electrumstencilproducts @inkjecta @intenzetattooink
The bottom half of the sleeve was on display during New Orleans Pelicans team photos a few weeks ago.
It is important to note that the tattoo is on Ball’s non-shooting arm so it will have little to no impact on his field-goal percentage.
It’d be great to know how much something like this costs because, considering the quality, almost any figure would be worth it.
Comments