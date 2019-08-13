Roundup: Sarah Silverman; Dayton Shooter Friend; Chick-fil-A Menu Change; Jeffrey Epstein Jail

Jail Jeffrey Epstein died in had “serious irregularities” … The friend who provided Dayton shooter with magazine and body armor faces federal charges … Sarah Silverman dropped from a movie after blackface sketch … Bode and Morgan Miller are expecting twins one year after daughter’s tragic death … Suspected mosque shooter arrives in court with two black eyes … U.S. charges RBC analyst with insider trading ahead of client’s merger … Trina’s A&R accuses Nicki Minaj of “deception and manipulation” … Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu … Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are back and they are giving away 2 million for free … Analyst says: Roku is a better bet than Netflix going forward … Apple releases teaser for The Morning Show … A Succession review … A full harvest moon is coming in September …

Ed Werder is back with ESPN. [The Big Lead]

Aaron Rodgers still has Game of Thrones takes—but he’s found new shows too. [The Ringer]

Antonio Brown’s helmet drama is exactly what Jon Gruden and the Raiders bargained for. [SI]

Older players tell their teammates how much easier training camp is today. [Pro Football Talk]

Some MLB power rankings. [USA Today]

Fantasy football “do not draft” list: why Patrick Mahomes is on it. [ESPN]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GigZeL6r0CM

Looking back at the season premiere of Succession.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKU-Tk9f6Hw

Your song of the day!