VIDEO: Here Are All Gleyber Torres' Homers Against the Orioles This Season

What Gleyber Torres has doing to the Baltimore Orioles this season is downright mean and one has to wonder if the laws need to be re-written to make such sports abuse illegal. The New York Yankees infielder blasted his 12th and 13th dingers of the year against the struggling O’s during a doubleheader yesterday. That’s a baker’s dozen of longballs in 17 games.

He’s needs one more to tie the single-season record for homers against an opponent set by Lou Gehrig against the Cleveland Indians in 1936. Torres is currently tied with Roger Maris and a few other sluggers for second. Anytime you’re associated with that company, you’re doing something special.

Here are all the four-baggers in order, narrated by Orioles play-by-play man Gary Throne, who has gradually become a broken man through the attrition of Torres’ dominance.

All 13 Gleyber Torres homers against the Orioles this year! Gary Thorne getting more depressed after each one is the best part πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/rnn4D2yl77 — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) August 13, 2019

Torres now has 26 round-trippers overall in his sophomore campaign. Thorne can rest easy knowing Baltimore only has two more games against the Bronx Bombers this season before they can take a 2-17 mark to the offseason and regroup.