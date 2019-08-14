VIDEO: Christian Pulisic Bags Assist in First Start for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic made his first start for Chelsea in a real match today, during the club’s matchup with Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. He made the most of it, as the 20-year-old American set up the game’s first goal.

Pulisic got the ball in the middle of the pitch, made a great run towards the top of the box and laid off a really nice pass for teammate Olivier Giroud on the left side of the penalty area. Giroud didn’t make a mistake, slotting it home to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

Check it out:

¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DELLLL CHELSEAAAA!! Gran conexión entre Pulisic y Giroud, y el francés la manda a guardar al fondo de la red. ⚽💥🔥@LFC🔴 0-1 🔵@ChelseaFC Disfruta del Partido EN VIVO 👉 https://t.co/hLInE1ZOya pic.twitter.com/lNw2SFNDFy — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) August 14, 2019

That’s just a really nice play by Pulisic and it’s great seeing him making an impact in his first competitive start.

A few minutes after this, he found the back of the net off of a sweet move in the box, but the goal was ruled offside.

Check that out:

He was clearly just a step offside but the rest of the sequence is fantastic. It’s clear he fits in at this level, which is great news for every fan of the United States men’s national team.