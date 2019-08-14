PM Roundup: Dove Cameron; Saquon Barkley Supports Colin Kaepernick; Kenny Stills Talked to Stephen Ross About Trump

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t at all invested in Christian Pulisic’s first real start for Chelsea. Nope, not at all.

Dove claps back: Actress Dove Cameron is facing backlash for a braless snap she posted on Instagram where she was, uh, “freeing the nipple.” She clapped back at her critics today.

Barkley supports Kaepernick: Giants star running back Saquon Barkley reiterated his support for Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday. Barkley said he’s not afraid to speak his mind on the issue.

Stills, Ross discuss Trump: Kenny Stills and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spoke by phone to discuss Ross’ support of Donald Trump. Stills claims they agreed to disagree on the issue.

Tweet of the Day:

Uber driver: ………. Me: ……….. Uber driver: ………… Me: …………. Uber driver: …………. Me: ……………. Uber driver: ……………. Me: ……………… Uber driver: you have arrived Me: 5 Stars — broke (@evilbart24) August 13, 2019

