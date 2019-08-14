Neymar Transfer Rumors: Barcelona, Real Madrid Battling for Brazilian Star

Neymar is still looking for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain, but he’s had his options limited after the Premier League transfer window closed last week. That doesn’t mean there’s no chance he’ll find a new home.

Barcelona is in the mix

FC Barcelona is interested in a reunion with Neymar, but the price PSG is asking for is too high at the moment.

PSG is currently asking for Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and a bunch of cash for Neymar. At this point, Barcelona is only willing to send Philippe Coutinho, Rakitic and €100 million. That’s not going to work.

Coutinho could wind up heading to PSG as part of a Neymar deal but talks are currently stalled.

The two sides will continue to negotiate until the transfer window for Ligue 1 and La Liga close on September 2.

Real Madrid looks to steal him

Real Madrid is also in the mix for Neymar and is also balking at the insane price PSG has asked in return. Los Blancos are currently offering expensive players like James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale and cash in return. Obviously PSG has no interest in adding either of those guys and has previously turned down Luka Modric as well.

Real is also reportedly willing to part with 19-year-old star Vincius Junior in a deal as well, which is a huge step. Still, it appears Barcelona leads in this chase.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.