Peter Burns on SEC Network Five-Year Anniversary, His Career, College Football

Peter Burns joins the podcast this week to talk about the SEC Network’s five-year anniversary, being in the SEC, sports ratings, the upcoming season of college football, what’s on television, sports coverage, and much more!

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

Past episodes and conversations:

