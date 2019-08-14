Roundup: WordPress Buys Tumblr; Harry Styles Turns Down 'Little Mermaid' Role; Protests in Hong Kong

New Tiffany Haddish standup on Netflix… WordPress buys Tumblr… Harry Styles turns down role as Prince Eric in ‘Little Mermaid‘… Mitski responds to “completely false” child abuse accusations… Bryce Harper donates cleats, apparel to Little League team that was robbed… Mike Tyson says he smokes 40k worth of weed per month… Don Lemon is being sued for assault… Todd and Julie Chrisley indicted on tax evasion charges… FDA warns drinking bleach will not cure cancer or autism… Mexicans march to vent anger at police over rape cases… Man armed with AR-15 killed in shootout with police in Kansas City... Social media use may harm teenage health, study says… Astronomers spot ‘unprecedented’ bright flashes in our galaxy’s black hole… Why Hong Kong is protesting… Jack White, Jack Black team up for Jack Gray compilation

A NASA mission’s delicate dance to collect samples from a rugged asteroid [CNN]

Life as a spouse on Fight Night [Bleacher Report]

The NFL’s great Sean McVay experiment has begun [Ringer]

The battle over the Soul of El Museo del Barrio [New Yorker]

Haven’t we all, though

Britney Spears made 80 trips to Target last year https://t.co/CVGS7vPqql pic.twitter.com/Y9hzyx2F4v — Page Six (@PageSix) August 13, 2019

Oof

There's no crying in baseball, but there is crying in spilled beer. pic.twitter.com/mhKRfddMtT — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 14, 2019

Dude hasn’t had a good year but this is still remarkable

Chris Sale's the fastest pitcher to 2,000 strikeouts (1,626 IP) in MLB history. 👏 (MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/tmS5XA0m3s — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2019

One of the best shows on TV, hop on the bandwagon while you can

Who's ready to watch #TheGoodPlace season 3 on Netflix? https://t.co/n8rAunefwB — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) August 14, 2019

Your morning comic.