Stephen A. Smith In a 'Back to the Future' Type Disappearing Situation?

Some eagle-eyed viewers, including ones at ESPN doing their own show right now, have noticed that Stephen A. Smith, usually omnipresent on television, is fading into the background during this morning’s episode of First Take.

@stephenasmith your head is floating around in the background graphics #FirstTake pic.twitter.com/q29qaS0Izr — Tommie Jones (@xttwo2) August 14, 2019

Stephen A. is disintegrating pic.twitter.com/SGzSDhgfGj — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) August 14, 2019

There’s a 99.9 percent chance this is just a result of a green screen mismatch. It’s very unlikely Smith is trapped in a time-traveling pickle and is totally reliant on Marty McFly’s ability to negotiate mid-1950s high school right now, but it’s a sobering thought that should be investigated thoroughly. And if that is, in fact, what’s going on, perhaps it’s time for someone’s cousin to put the phone up to the screen and share takes decades ahead of their time.