Tyronn Lue Close to Joining Clippers as Associate Head Coach

Tyronn Lue could be back in coaching shortly. On Wednesday it was revealed the Los Angeles Clippers are close to adding Lue as their associate head coach.

The Clippers are closing in on the hiring of Tyronn Lue as a top assistant to Coach Doc Rivers, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 14, 2019

Lue was widely regarded as the leading candidate for the Lakers' head coaching job before talks broke down. Lue has worked alongside Rivers before and would likely join the Clippers as associate head coach — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 14, 2019

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers gave Lue his first coaching job with the Boston Celtics in 2009, and Lue followed him to the Clippers in 2013. Lue obviously then moved on to an assistant position with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season and was elevated to head coach during the 2015-16 season. The team and coach parted ways early in the 2018-19 season.

Lue was in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about their then-vacant head coaching position during the offseason but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement. Now it appears he’ll be on the bench for the team’s crosstown rival.