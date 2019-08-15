Al Michaels and Dan Patrick Discuss Their Favorite Sports Broadcasting Voices

Al Michaels hopped on the Dan Patrick Show today. After joking about unionizing the Danettes, the conversation shifted to how Michaels’ voice has evolved over the years as he grew older and quit smoking. Then the two legends discussed some of the voices they grew up with in sports, singling out:

Harry Kalas

Ray Scott

Curt Gowdy

Keith Jackson

Howard Cosell

Michaels has gone down this road several times before, but his Howard Cosell impression is always a nice treat. If you are feeling nostalgic for Cosell, feel free to read my retrospective on his legacy from a few years ago: